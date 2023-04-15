PotCoin Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 43.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $349,463.33 and $27.68 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.33 or 0.00317744 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011216 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000178 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,228,023 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

