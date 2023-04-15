Premia Hits 24 Hour Volume of $209,123.99 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Premia has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002859 BTC on major exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $209,123.99 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

