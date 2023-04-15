PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.77

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.77 and traded as high as $98.32. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $94.99, with a volume of 9,443 shares.
PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $183.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88.
Insider Transactions at PrimeEnergy Resources
In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $1,544,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,676,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
