PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.77

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.77 and traded as high as $98.32. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $94.99, with a volume of 9,443 shares.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $183.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88.

Insider Transactions at PrimeEnergy Resources

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $1,544,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,676,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

