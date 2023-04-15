Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,183 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $495,869,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $401,963,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $323,192,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $221.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $574.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.02.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

