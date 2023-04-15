Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 839 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $225.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $251.79. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.48.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.