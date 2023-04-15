Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.36.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ AXON opened at $223.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.57 and its 200 day moving average is $182.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $229.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $783,370.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,643.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 429,024 shares of company stock valued at $83,975,621. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.