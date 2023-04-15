Private Portfolio Partners LLC Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 74,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GE opened at $95.44 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $97.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

