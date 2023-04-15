Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.66 and last traded at C$13.36. Approximately 4,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 19,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.24.

The firm has a market cap of C$282.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 14.82.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

