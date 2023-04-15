Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Trading Down 0.7%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $17.98. 2,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 9,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $156.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.70% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

