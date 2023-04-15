Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Down 79.7% in March

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the March 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Qantas Airways Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QABSY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,918. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. Qantas Airways has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

