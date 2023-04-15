QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.87 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $195.57 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00029593 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018429 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,287.57 or 1.00036658 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00186645 USD and is up 6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $384.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

