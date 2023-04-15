Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RDN. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut Radian Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. The company had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $278,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $278,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,008.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

