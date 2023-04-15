Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $73.23 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004087 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00025635 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

