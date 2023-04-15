Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:RBGPF traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

