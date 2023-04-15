Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:RBGPF traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
