Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Down 61.7% in March

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,900 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 863,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCON traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 321,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,652. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Recon Technology in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

