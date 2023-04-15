Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Short Interest Update

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Red Metal Resources Price Performance

RMESF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Red Metal Resources has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Red Metal Resources Company Profile

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Farellón project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

