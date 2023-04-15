Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Short Interest Update

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Red Metal Resources Price Performance
RMESF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Red Metal Resources has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
Red Metal Resources Company Profile
