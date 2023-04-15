Red Tortoise LLC Invests $159,000 in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SCHK stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $39.77. 133,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,922. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94.
The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
