Red Tortoise LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. 168,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,503. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

