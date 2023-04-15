Red Tortoise LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.7% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. 3,000,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,152. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

