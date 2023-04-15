Red Tortoise LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises about 1.2% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Red Tortoise LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000.

Shares of PXF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.34. 37,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

