Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $338,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CAH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Stories

