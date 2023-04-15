Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $549,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.75. 38,734,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,347,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

