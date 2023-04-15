Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Short Interest Down 87.0% in March

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the March 15th total of 409,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 532.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNSDF. Citigroup lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Renault Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RNSDF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.43. 269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360. Renault has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

