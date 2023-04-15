Render Token Trading Up 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Render Token has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $610.66 million and approximately $80.20 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00005521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

