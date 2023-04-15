Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Repay has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.17 million, a P/E ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Repay will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. CWM LLC raised its stake in Repay by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Repay by 5,518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Repay by 1,458.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

