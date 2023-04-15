ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, February 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 2.7 %

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.46. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

Insider Transactions at ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 355.09%. Research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 102,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $80,657.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,963,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,270.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

