RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW) Short Interest Down 50.3% in March

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the March 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Rating) by 329.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in RF Acquisition were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RF Acquisition alerts:

RF Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RF Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. RF Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.