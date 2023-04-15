Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) PT Raised to $60.00 at Truist Financial

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of REPX opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $932.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 193,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,099.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 193,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,099.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $329,827.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,216.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,823 shares of company stock valued at $713,783. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

