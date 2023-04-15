Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Up 57.1% in March

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rise Gold Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 10,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,242. Rise Gold has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

