Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Up 57.1% in March

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rise Gold Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 10,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,242. Rise Gold has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.
Rise Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rise Gold (RYES)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.