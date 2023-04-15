Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Short Interest Update

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the March 15th total of 15,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 380.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.82. 1,027,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

