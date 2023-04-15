Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $7.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 61,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $480.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.67 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.