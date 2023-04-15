Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,750 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma comprises 20.0% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,118,000 after buying an additional 2,176,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after buying an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,430,000 after buying an additional 685,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 936,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,441,000 after buying an additional 636,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $36.26. 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,173. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 453.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.