RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

RTL Group Stock Up 10.2 %

RTL Group stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. 535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. RTL Group has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.71.

Get RTL Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLXY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA is an entertainment company, which engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following business segments: RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The RTL Deutschland segment refers to all of the German television broadcasting activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.