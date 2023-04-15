Rune (RUNE) Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Rune token can now be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00005942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $35,459.18 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.79018696 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

