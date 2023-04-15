Sabal Trust CO Makes New $207,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $152.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

