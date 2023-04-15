SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Update

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 1,537.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SAF-Holland Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SFHLF remained flat at C$10.50 during midday trading on Friday. SAF-Holland has a 52 week low of C$6.28 and a 52 week high of C$10.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.79.
SAF-Holland Company Profile
