Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,588,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,961,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 133,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 14.0% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 288,786 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

NYSE ING opened at $13.17 on Friday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 19.60%. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.4101 dividend. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

