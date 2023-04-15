Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 268.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 326.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,259 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,274,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,335,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 611.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,726 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.84 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barclays had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Barclays Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.