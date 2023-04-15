Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 115 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

