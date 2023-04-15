Saitama (SAITAMA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $79.91 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Saitama has a market capitalization of $79.91 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Saitama has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00030005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018434 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,346.34 or 1.00041380 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00180806 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,655,667.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.