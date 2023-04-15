Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.61. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,697,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 384,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

