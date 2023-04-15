Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

SBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of SBH stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in Sally Beauty by 81.6% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 232,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 104,383 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 89.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Sally Beauty by 8.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,135,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sally Beauty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,455,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,937,000 after purchasing an additional 36,919 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.