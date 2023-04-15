Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 28th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$8.10 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.23.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of C$52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0908555 EPS for the current year.

SSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.59.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

