SBM Offshore (SBFFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This is a positive change from SBM Offshore’s previous dividend of $0.80.
SBM Offshore Trading Up 3.6 %
SBFFY opened at $15.48 on Friday. SBM Offshore has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
