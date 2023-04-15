Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,304,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,092,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,361,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

