Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 463.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,234 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $73.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,322. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

