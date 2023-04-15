Scotiabank Raises Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$2.00

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.95 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

