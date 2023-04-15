Scotiabank Raises PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Price Target to $82.00

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PSMT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.88.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Insider Activity

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,684.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,907. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.