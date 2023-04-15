Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $21.00 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $21.00 million and approximately $28,900.16 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00148894 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00071476 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00036164 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00040415 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000575 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00712698 USD and is down -11.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $81,235.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

