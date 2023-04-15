Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $20.85 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $20.85 million and $10,644.19 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00147484 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00070914 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00041341 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000575 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00712698 USD and is down -11.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $81,235.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.